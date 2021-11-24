Finminity Market Capitalization Hits $390,006.74 (FMT)

Finminity (CURRENCY:FMT) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last week, Finminity has traded 42.2% higher against the US dollar. Finminity has a total market capitalization of $390,006.74 and approximately $5,157.00 worth of Finminity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Finminity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00067454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00071460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00086675 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,224.28 or 0.07373688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,207.20 or 0.99857907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Finminity Profile

Finminity’s total supply is 9,452,886 coins and its circulating supply is 1,711,777 coins. Finminity’s official Twitter account is @finminity

