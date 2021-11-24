FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 24th. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $65.42 million and $5.39 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000174 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002520 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001078 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 793,658,472 coins and its circulating supply is 367,351,019 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

