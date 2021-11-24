Firo Market Cap Achieves $100.92 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $8.01 or 0.00013851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a total market capitalization of $100.92 million and approximately $12.06 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000118 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,606,987 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

