First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.39. First Bancorp shares last traded at $32.39, with a volume of 10,014 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $355.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.54.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.39 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 14.57%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNLC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 25.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 415,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 52,757.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 73,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC)

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

