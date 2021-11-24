First Property Group plc (LON:FPO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.25

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:FPO opened at GBX 34.40 ($0.45) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 30.96. First Property Group has a 1 year low of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 41.50 ($0.54).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of First Property Group from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

