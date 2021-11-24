First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years.

Shares of FAM stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.09. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

