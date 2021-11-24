First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.36% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

