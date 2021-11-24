First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $54.88. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $54.57, with a volume of 11,394 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCAL. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCAL)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

