First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 33.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:FDEU opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.10. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth $173,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

