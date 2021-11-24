First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Shares Up 0.2%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.53. 26,184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 117,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.554 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 195,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 165,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 92,312 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 160,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 56,344 shares during the last quarter.

