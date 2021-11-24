First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:FEMB)

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.156 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.74. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 107,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.47% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

