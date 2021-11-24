First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by 28.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE FIF opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $14.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,591,000 after acquiring an additional 41,145 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

