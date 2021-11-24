First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,401,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,972,000 after purchasing an additional 61,874 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,961,000 after purchasing an additional 36,434 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 516,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,954,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 386,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 117,010 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.91. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $60.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

