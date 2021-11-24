First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Stock Price Down 0%

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) traded down 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $118.56 and last traded at $119.43. 20,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 50,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.47.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.24 and its 200-day moving average is $119.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,428,000 after purchasing an additional 55,074 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

