First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ FTLB opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $22.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.98% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

