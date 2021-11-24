First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 9.08% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $10,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEGR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 994.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 39,989 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 39,087 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 188.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 24,032 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the first quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the second quarter worth $318,000.

NASDAQ LEGR opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.91. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

