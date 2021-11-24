First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.