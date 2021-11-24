First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 14.02% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $955,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

