First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.40% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

