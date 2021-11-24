First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FMHI)

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $57.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,033 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 9.60% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $28,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

