First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,673 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.21% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $10,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROBT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 91.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the second quarter worth about $229,000.

Shares of ROBT opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $45.39 and a 52-week high of $59.72.

