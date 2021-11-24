First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend by 44.4% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE FCT opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
