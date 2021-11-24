First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend by 44.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FCT opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

