First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a one year low of $46.83 and a one year high of $48.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of First Trust Senior Loan Fund worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

