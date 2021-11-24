First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FYX)

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,860 put options on the company. This is an increase of 7,942% compared to the average daily volume of 48 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 37.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 20,459 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 16.9% during the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 29.5% during the second quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,094,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FYX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,604. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.45. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

