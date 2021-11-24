First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $47.31 and a twelve month high of $49.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,411 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

