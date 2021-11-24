FirstGroup plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:FGROY)

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for FirstGroup in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Lane forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstGroup’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FGROY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded FirstGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FGROY opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. FirstGroup has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.39.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

