Five Below (FIVE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect Five Below to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Five Below to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE opened at $211.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.03. Five Below has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31.

FIVE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.95.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.