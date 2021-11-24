Five Oceans Advisors Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,058 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,000. Apple comprises approximately 4.4% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $161.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.53. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.59 and a 52 week high of $165.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

