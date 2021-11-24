Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,329 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 21,001 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

FBC opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.57. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.