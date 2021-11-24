Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Position Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,698 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $10,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 238,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 349.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FLC opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

