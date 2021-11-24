flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNNTF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,481. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90. flatexDEGIRO has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $139.10.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

