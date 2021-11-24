FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Trading 0% Higher

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV)’s share price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.04 and last traded at $49.01. 106,168 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 62,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYGV. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 20.4% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $579,000.

