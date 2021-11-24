Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Director William S. Creekmuir Purchases 1,724 Shares

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $49,737.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.23. 17,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,785. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $51.13. The company has a market cap of $197.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $136.17 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after buying an additional 296,443 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 65,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 715.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

