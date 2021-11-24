Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Trading 6.9% Higher

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) shares traded up 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. 422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.42 and a beta of -0.78.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

