FNY Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 141.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,971,965,000 after buying an additional 1,735,207 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 519.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,260,000 after buying an additional 814,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $928,750,000 after buying an additional 698,500 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $317.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $791.11 billion, a PE ratio of 113.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.02.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

