FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 533,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 396.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,510,000 after purchasing an additional 289,929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 19,407.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 199,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,857,000 after buying an additional 78,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Shares of DEO opened at $207.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.45 and a 200 day moving average of $195.22. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $153.67 and a fifty-two week high of $210.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

