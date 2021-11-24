FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000. AstraZeneca comprises about 1.2% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

AZN opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.76 billion, a PE ratio of 88.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.63.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.