FOAM Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62,326.00 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $21.01 million and approximately $62,326.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM coin can now be bought for $0.0664 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded 42.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00045789 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.97 or 0.00240986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00088174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011997 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

