Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)’s stock price was down 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.31 and last traded at $49.58. Approximately 47,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,791,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.77.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,792 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

