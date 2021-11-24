Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.93

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.93 and traded as high as C$2.31. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 309,243 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$226.61 million and a P/E ratio of 4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.93.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$88.87 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Foraco International SA will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

