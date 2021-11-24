Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $100.62

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.62 ($1.31) and traded as high as GBX 101.20 ($1.32). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 100 ($1.31), with a volume of 220,976 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £609.77 million and a P/E ratio of 11.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 152.21, a current ratio of 152.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. Foresight Solar Fund’s payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

