ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) traded up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.61 and last traded at $26.52. 4,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 664,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.66.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth approximately $18,927,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,930,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,462,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock Company Profile (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.