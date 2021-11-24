Fort Henry Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 18.9% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $21,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000.

BSV traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.02. 19,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,115. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average of $82.03. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.06 and a 12-month high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

