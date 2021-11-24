Fortuna (FOTA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23.00

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Fortuna coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar. Fortuna has a market cap of $305,730.52 and approximately $23.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00044774 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008976 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.84 or 0.00244004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00087292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

FOTA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Fortuna Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

