Foundation Mastercard Sells 90,994 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $30,195,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mastercard alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.91, for a total value of $29,837,842.54.

On Friday, November 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60.

MA traded up $11.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,407,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,875. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $348.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $334.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.38 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.57.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.