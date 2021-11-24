Fountain (FTN) Price Up 201,654.1% Over Last 7 Days

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded 201,654.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fountain has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and $1.25 million worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain coin can now be bought for about $18.31 or 0.00031716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fountain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00045087 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.11 or 0.00244419 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00087453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain (FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.