Fractal Reaches Market Cap of $4.84 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $265,775.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00067878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00072062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00088177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,280.33 or 0.07412538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,820.99 or 1.00132561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

