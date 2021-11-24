Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) shot up 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.24. 5,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 469,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSP. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $658.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSP. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 508,574 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,410,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 753.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 290,841 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 467,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 273,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

