Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $106.60

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $106.60 and last traded at $107.74, with a volume of 488800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.55.

FRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.23.

The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -192.39 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.40.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,222 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 306.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

