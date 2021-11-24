Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:FYBR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

